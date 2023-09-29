Illustrative photo (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh held the third Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange programme at Tra Vinh University on September 29.

The event aimed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations ( 1973-2023), tighten the two countries’ friendship, and promote Japan’s images among Vietnamese as well as introduce Tra Vinh to international friends and investors.

At the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Han thanked the Japanese Government for its support to the province in job creation, poverty reduction, and socio-economic development.

Japan is one of the most important strategic partners, and the largest official development assistance (ODA) supplier of Vietnam and a traditional partner of Tra Vinh province, he said, adding projects funded with Japan’s ODA have brought great economic benefits to people in the province.

In particular, a branch of Japan's Yazaki EDS Vietnam Company Limited is operating in the locality with a total investment capital of nearly 49 million USD, creating jobs for over 5,000 local workers.

Currently, colleges and universities in Tra Vinh have signed memoranda of understanding with Japanese schools and localities to cooperate in training on Japanese culture and language; and support small and medium-sized enterprises in technology development and employment.

Nearly 1,200 workers from Tra Vinh are working abroad, including 1,140 in Japan.



Masuo Ono, Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City, said that he hopes Japanese businesses will invest more and more in Tra Vinh, thus promoting local potential and strengths./.