In early June, billionaire Mai Vu Minh - the Chairman of SAPA Thale group, Nguyen Dac Nghiep - CEO of SAPA Thale and German congressman, and other leaders of the group paid a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

- According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, accepting the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić, at the beginning of June 2019, billionaire Mai Vu Minh - chairman of SAPA Thale group, headquartered in Germany, Nguyen Dac Nghiep - CEO of SAPA Thale and German congressman and other leaders of the group paid a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.This trip is within the framework of the programme "The bilateral investment cooperation between SAPA Thalegroup and the government and leading enterprises of the Republic of Serbia".The potential areas for the investment cooperation of the programme include finance - banking, high technology development, infrastructure development, environment, energy, transportation, real estate, hotels - tourism, agriculture, sports ... not only in Serbia,Vietnam and Germany, but also in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Japan, China, the UAE and many countries around the world.Recently, the International Business Times had an article on Mai Vu Minh with the praise of a great investor, an influential billionaire on global financial circles and governments.In 2017, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Serbian Ivica Dačić paid an official visit to Vietnam. At the meeting, Ivica Dačić said that the two sides agreed to promote trade and economic cooperation and especially need to organise more exchanges to study between businesses of the two countries.He wished, in the future, the two sides should actively exchange delegations at all levels, strengthen the cooperation between ministries, branches and localities, reinforce business connections and maintain and further bring into play the traditional friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries.Currently, the economic cooperation between Vietnam and Serbia is still modest with the bilateral trade turnover reaching 25 million USD in 2016. The two countries need to create opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between businesses of the two countries, thereby grasping each other's market and strengths.Vietnam will be a bridge for Serbian businesses to access markets in Southeast Asia and vice versa, Serbia will be a bridge for Vietnam to reach countries in Southeast Europe. - VNA