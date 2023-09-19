Spanning across 120 booths, the fair presents an extensive array of products and goods originating from businesses in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

Visitors can explore a diverse range of agricultural produce, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, rural industrial products, local cuisine, handicrafts, including brocade, silver carving, and embroidery.

By hosting this fair, Lao Cai province showcases its strong dedication to prioritise investments in socio-economic development in disadvantaged ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

Jointly organised by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the provincial Committee for Ethnic Affairs, and the People's Committee of Bao Yen district, the fair will run until September 1, offering ample opportunity for visitors to explore the diverse offerings from these regions./.

VNA