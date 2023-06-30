The General Statistics Office of Vietnam said in the period, the total trade of goods surpassed 316 billion USD, down over 15% year-on-year.

Specifically, exports and imports fell by over 12% and 18%, respectively.

Twenty-seven exported commodity items brought home over 1 billion USD, and five earned over 10 billion USD each.

Processing and manufacturing products contribute more than 88% of the lion’s share of the total export turnover.

The US was the largest export market of Vietnam spending over 44 billion USD on Vietnamese goods, while China was the largest import market, selling over 50 billion USD worth of goods to Vietnam./.

VNA