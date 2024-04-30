Business Kien Giang prioritising agricultural production towards resilience The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is among localities significantly impacted by climate change, particularly drought and saltwater intrusion. In response to these pressing issues, it has prioritised agricultural production with a focus on resilience, developing various production models tailored to its circumstances.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese, Lao localities promote tourism cooperation More than 150 representatives from domestic tourism businesses and firms from China’s Yunnan province and Laos’ Vientiane city have shared experience and proposed measures to boost cooperation at a conference held in Sa Pa resort town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Videos Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to a survey by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Four-month public investment disbursement reaches 14.66% of target The disbursement of public investment in the first four months of this year was estimated to meet 14.66% of the set target and 15.65% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.