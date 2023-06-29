Business Ho Chi Minh City attracts 2.9 billion USD in FDI in H1 Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.9 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, an increase of 30.7% compared the same period last year, the city’s Statistics Office has announced.

Business Vietnamese firms need to meet net zero standards Net zero is a global game and Vietnamese firms need to quickly prepare to meet its standards so as not to miss, experts said.

Business Vietnam to learn from Australia in trade remedies Vietnam is eager to learn from Australia about trade remedies as the country is a relative newcomer to the field.