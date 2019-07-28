PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 28 urged trade union organisations to revamp operation comprehensively and promote their role in guiding workers’ movements in the new situation.He made the request at a meeting held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Union (July 28).Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a flower basket to the event.At the meeting, PM Phuc asked all-level trade union organisations, especially the VGCL, to thoroughly grasp the Party’s relevant guidelines and policies, particularly Resolution No. 20 on continuing to build the Vietnamese worker class in the context of industrialisation and modernisation.The communication work should be intensified in order to raise the quality of trade union members, thus improving their political will, patriotism, national pride and law observance, he said.The core function of the trade union is to represent, take care of and protect legitimate rights and interests of labourers, the leader stressed, asking trade union organisations to coordinate with competent agencies to promptly handle issues that draw concern of employees.Besides, trade union organisations need to join hands in building policies and laws regarding jobs, wage, social insurance and occupational safety and hygiene, the PM said.Apart from reforming operational methods, they should pay attention to developing the contingent of trade union officials in an effective and streamlining manner, the leader said.PM Phuc lauded all-level trade union organisations, particularly the VGCL, for their efforts in organising many meaningful activities in support of labourers over the past time. He also affirmed that the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front will further support the trade union organisations in fulfilling its role and tasks in the new situation.VGCL President Bui Van Cuong, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions, said trade union units at all levels are making all-out efforts to renew their organisation, expand the network of members and improve the efficiency of emulation movements.On this occasion, on behalf of the Party and State, PM Phuc presented the Ho Chi Minh Order on the VGCL, the third time so far.-VNA