Culture - Sports Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate late President’s birthday The Sen Village Festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.

Culture - Sports Head coach Park Hang-seo accepts AFC penalty Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has accepted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s punishment and made a public apology, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 13.