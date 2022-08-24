Traffic accident deaths rise over 8.6% in eight months
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - More than 4,270 people died in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2022, a rise of 8.67% over the same period last year, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.
Tran Huu Minh, head of the committee’s office, said that 7,488 traffic accidents occurred in the period, injuring 4,957 people, year-on-year decreases of 2.47% and 7.24%, respectively.
From July 15 to August 14, there were 952 accidents which killed 491 people and injured 701 others.
In the January-August period, 7,390 cases happened on the road, claiming 4,178 lives and injuring 4,937 others. Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents decreased 2.58%, but fatalities rose 8.15%. Meanwhile, the number of injuries was down 7.39%.
The country also reported 70 railway accidents which resulted in 52 fatalities and 17 injuries. These figures represented year-on-year rises of 37.25% in the number of cases, 26.83% in the numbers of deaths, and 41.67% in the number of injuries.
Accidents on the waterways were down 16.67% to five cases, resulting in three deaths.
Meanwhile, in aviation, only one case was reported during pilot training activities./.