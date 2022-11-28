Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 1,111 traffic accidents nationwide from October 15 to November 14, killing 579 people and injuring 833 others, said chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Huu Minh.

Compared to the same month last year, the number of accidents went down 5.93% while the number of fatalities and injured dropped by 2.66% and 0.83%, respectively.



As many as 1,102 road accidents claimed 570 lives and injured 831 others, representing a decrease of 5.97%, increase of 1.79% and drop of 0.84% year-on-year, respectively.



On railway, six accidents were reported, causing seven deaths and no wounded.



Neither death nor injured was recorded on maritime routes, which remained the same as compared to the same period last year.



From December 15, 2021 to November 14, 2022, the country posted 10,323 traffic accidents that left 5,800 dead and 6,973 injured, marking respective decreases of 35%, 16.8% and 42.6% year-on-year./.