An accident on Cai Lay bridge, Tien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Traffic accidents dropped across all three criteria during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 10-16, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.



The department's statistics showed that there were 182 road accidents nationwide during the period, killing 109 and injuring 123 others, down 16 cases (8.08 percent), 24 deaths (18.05 percent) and 51 injured victims (29.31 percent).



Specifically, 106 lost their lives and 123 others were wounded in 179 road accidents. One was dead in a railway accident and two others died in two inland waterway accidents.



Two especially serious traffic accidents happened in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the southern province of Binh Dinh during the holiday, leaving seven dead and three others injured.



Traffic police dealt with 16,758 violators of road traffic rules, collecting total fines of over 17 billion VND (739,000 USD). Up to 101 automobiles and 5,642 motorbikes were seized while 1,930 driving licenses were revoked. Drink driving was a common violation.



On waterway, 458 violation cases were found with a fine of 490 million VND./.