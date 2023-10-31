A total of 5,496 people were killed and 6,973 others injured in 9,826 traffic accidents nationwide in the first 10 months of this year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 5,496 people were killed and 6,973 others injured in 9,826 traffic accidents nationwide in the first 10 months of this year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The figures surged 2.65%, 12.54% and 5.11%, respectively, against the same period last year.

As many as 9,713 road accidents left 5,415 dead and 6,944 injured in the period.

Meanwhile, 63 people were killed and 22 injured in 84 railway accidents.

Twenty-four accidents on waterways claimed the lives of 16 people and injured seven others, while two were killed in five maritime accidents.

In October alone, there were 1,491 traffic accidents that killed 731 people and injured 1,171 others./.