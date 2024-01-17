Lilama 2 Technology International College in the southern province of Dong Nai signs a contract with the UK’s BTEC Pearson on the transfer of training programmes in semiconductor technology and carbon credits. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Lilama 2 Technology International College in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 17 signed a contract with the UK’s BTEC Pearson on the transfer of training programmes in semiconductor technology and carbon credits.



With this transfer, the college becomes the first educational establishment in Vietnam to offer a training programme in carbon credits and the second to provide training in semiconductor technology.



The college principal Nguyen Khanh Cuong said that the first semiconductor technology and carbon credit training courses will be offered in 2024, enrolling 25-50 students in each class.

BTEC Pearson has transferred to the school the curriculum and supported the school in training teachers. In recent years, the college has received equipment from the German Government to facilitate semiconductor technology and carbon credit teaching and learning.

According to Cuong, the value of Vietnam's semiconductor market will increase by around 6.5% a year from now to 2025 but the sector is facing a serious shortage of human resources, with local supply can meet only about 20% of demand.



Le Tuan Dung, Director of BTEC Pearson in Vietnam, said that to develop a green economy and circular economy and realise its climate change commitments, Vietnam needs a big, professional, and competent workforce, and a mandatory carbon credit market.

The cooperation between BTEC Pearson and Lilama 2 Technology International College will help supply quality personnel for the semiconductor and carbon credit industries, he said./.