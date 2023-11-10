Culture - Sports Festival promotes creative resources for capital city The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, with a string of activities slated for November 17 – 26, is expected to bring true values to the community, which is considered the centre and the subject of innovative activities.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Day in France 2023 attracts overseas Vietnamese, friends The Vietnam Day in France 2023 took place on November 8-9 at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Cultural heritage week to promote national great solidarity The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2023" will take place in Hanoi from November 22 – 26, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Bodybuilder Mach clinches sixth world gold Bodybuilder Pham Van Mach won a gold medal in the men’s 55kg category on November 9 at the ongoing 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress (WBPF), now underway in the Republic of Korea. The medal marks his sixth world championship in this category.