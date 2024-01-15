Society All Vietnamese apprentices in Ishikawa confirmed safe following quake The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has officially confirmed that all Vietnamese apprentices in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa remain safe following the earthquake on January 1.

Society Lunar New Year celebration for overseas Vietnamese slated for February 1-2 The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme – the biggest cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year - will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1-2, or the 22nd-23rd day of the 12th lunar month.

Society PM orders urgent investigation into cause of house fire in downtown Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has freshly signed a dispatch ordering urgent investigation into the causes behind a fire that killed four people in downtown Hanoi on early January 15 morning.

Society Trade union Tet market goes online Members of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and workers can enjoy big sales promotions when shopping online for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration at a Tet market especially opened for them on the e-commerce platforms of Shopee and Tiki from January 15 to February 7.