Truong Sa archipelago consists of 21 islands and islets and is home to 33 navy units. Recognising the importance of the archipelago and the DK1 rigs on the southern continental shelf, over the years the Party, State, and people have joined hands to make them stronger. In addition to military units, Truong Sa now boasts schools, medical stations, cultural houses, memorials, pagodas, and green spaces.

Amid an ocean of difficulties and despite being far from the mainland, navy sailors continue to safeguard Vietnam’s sacred national sovereignty over seas and islands so that Truong Sa is forever a place for Vietnamese fishermen, helping to maintain peace for all./.

VNA