Amidst the overall decline in aquatic exports, tuna exports also saw a drop of 17% to 845 million USD in 2023. However, from the last few months of 2023, they have begun to recover. In January of this year, the tuna export turnover reached over 79 million USD, surging by 58% year-on-year.

The growth in January helps lift the export turnover of this product to 131 million USD in the first two months of 2024, up 21% over the same period last year.

Vietnamese exporters shipped tuna products to more than 80 markets worldwide. Enterprises have mitigated risks by diversifying their export destinations to compensate for the decline in major markets.

For instance, in February, while tuna exports to key markets such as the US and the EU saw a sharp drop, the shipments to many smaller markets recorded strong growth such as Canada (up 146%), and Chile (up 116%).

To overcome difficulties and challenges and to bring tuna back to the list of billion-USD exports, businesses need to fully tap free trade agreements Vietnam signed with the EU and the UK, insiders said./.

