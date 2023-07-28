Environment Two jailed for smuggling endangered turtles The People’s Court of Thang Binh district in the central province of Quang Nam on July 25 sentenced two wildlife traffickers to a total of 13 years in prison for illegal keeping and trading endangered, precious and rare turtles in large quantities.

Environment Doksuri forecast to become superstorm Doksuri is forecast to gain more strength in the next 24-48 hours with velocity up to 201km per hour, becoming a superstorm, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Master plan on exploration, exploitation, processing, use of mineral resources approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving the master plan on exploration, exploitation, processing, and use of mineral resources for the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Environment Vietnam considers domestic carbon credit exchange to enhance efficiency in green transactions In light of Vietnam's projected generation of approximately 10.8 million voluntary carbon credits annually, there is a growing demand for efficient exchange and purchase mechanisms, prompting active discussions about the establishment of a domestic carbon credit exchange.