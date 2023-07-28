Two captive bears rescued in southern Binh Duong province
Two Asian black bears were rescued from a household in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 28 and are being transported to the rescue centre in Tam Dao National Park.
The Asian black bears are being transported to the rescue centre in Tam Dao National Park. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) - Two Asian black bears were rescued from a household in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 28 and are being transported to the rescue centre in Tam Dao National Park.
The bears, now named Bonnie and Clyde, were micro-chipped and kept in the family for nearly 20 years.
Binh Duong’s Sub-Department Forest Protection has been advocating for the elder owners to hand over the bears to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in northern Vinh Phuc province’s Tam Dao National Park.
Bonnie, the female bear, weighs around 150kg and suffers from multiple health problems, including abnormal signs in the gallbladder, an amputated right hind leg, and a wounded left hind leg, said senior veterinary surgeon Shaun Thomson from Animals Asia.
Meanwhile, the 120kg male bear Clyde is in slightly better health condition, although examinations show its gallbladder has a few signs of damage. The bear also experiences hair loss in the abdomen area, which might come from lying on the concrete floor in the cage for too long, according to the animal expert.
Bears have often been held captive in Vietnam for their bile, which is thought to have healing effects according to traditional medicine. This practice has been illegal since 2005.
The operation has brought the total number of bears rescued in Binh Duong province to 48, and by Animals Asia to 264./.