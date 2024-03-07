Two foreigners awarded honorary citizenship title of Thua Thien – Hue
Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage Andrea Teufel and CEO of the Asian Children’s Care League Kazuyo Watanabe received the honorary citizenship title of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue at a ceremony held on March 7.
Andrea Teufel (second from right) and Kazuyo Watanabe (third from right) receive the honorary citizenship title of Thua Thien - Hue province. (Photo:baothuathienhue.vn)Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage Andrea Teufel and CEO of the Asian Children’s Care League Kazuyo Watanabe received the honorary citizenship title of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue at a ceremony held on March 7.
Teufel made great contributions to the preservation and restoration of the local heritage sites. Meanwhile, Watanabe, a Japanese woman, is recognised for her valuable support for children with cancer in the province.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong said by joining local efforts to build the community, foreigners not only bring about positive improvements but also promote solidarity, cooperation and mutual understanding between countries.
On the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8), Phuong sent his best wishes to the two honorary citizens, and expressed his hope that they will make further contributions to building Thua Thien-Hue into a developed and sustainable community.
The two foreigners said they are proud of the title, and thanked the local leaders, Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and Hue Central Hospital for supporting them while they worked in the province.
They also wished to make further contributions to the local heritage restoration and preservation work, and increase in the survival rates among children with cancer in the coming time./.