A delegation from the two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) are welcomed in the Vietnamese northern port city of Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Vice chairman of Hai Phong city People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong on February 29 afternoon received a delegation from two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) that are making a port call to the Vietnamese northern port city.

The MSDF's Suzunami destroyer and Shimakaze training ship arrived in Hai Phong earlier the same day. The commander of Training Division 1, Captain Yanagihara Makoto leads the delegation.

Welcoming the delegation, the city official affirmed that their visit is an important hallmark that helps strengthen Vietnam-Japan relations in general and the two countries’ navy forces in particular.

Hai Phong currently has cooperative and twinned relationships with six Japanese localities, Cuong said, adding that exchange activities at all levels between Hai Phong and Japanese localities and partners take place quite regularly, actively contributing to strengthening their cooperation.



Japan currently ranks third in terms of investment project number (144 projects) and second in terms of investment capital among foreign investors in the city with 4.1 billion USD.

In addition, the Japanese Government has supported the implementation of ODA projects, meeting the green and sustainable growth goals of Hai Phong City. Japan also implements projects that help improve people's health in the city.

For his part, Colonel Yanagihara Makoto and members of the Japanese delegation thanked Hai Phong city leaders for the welcome. Sharing about their journey to three countries with Hai Phong of Vietnam as the last destination, he said that Japanese officers, sailors, and trainees can learn more about the history, culture, and people of the destinations including Vietnam.

During their stay in Hai Phong which lasts until March 2, the Japanese delegation plans to meet the city’s leaders, visit Naval Zone 1, historical and cultural sites, among other activities./.