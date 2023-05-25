The two major fine art contests are announced on May 25. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 25 called for submissions for two major art contests on sculpture and fine arts.

The director of the department Ma The Anh said that from 2023, the national sculpture competition and subsequent exhibition is held every five years, aiming to honour, and recognize the creative achievements of Vietnamese sculptors, painters, and artists.



The contest will also be an opportunity for artists to exchange, and introduce new works while expressing their views and opinions.

Vietnamese sculptors, painters, and artists from home and abroad can submit works that must be created between 2013-2023 and have never been displayed at national-scale art contests and exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Submission opens from now until June 30. The exhibition is scheduled to take place in September.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Fine Arts Competition and Exhibition in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is held every three years to review artistic creation activities of the fine arts world during 2020 - 2023, recognizing achievements of the country's artists, painters, and sculptors in the cause of building and developing Vietnamese fine arts.

Submissions to the contest are open until September 15./.