Two more flights carrying Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine to arrive in Hanoi this week
Vietnamese citizens line up for exit procedures at the airport in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Two additional flights bringing home Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine to neighbouring countries are scheduled to arrive in Hanoi on March 17 and 19.
The flights are operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and financed by Sun Group, each carrying 240 people from Bucharest (Romania) and Warsaw (Poland).
As of March 16 noon, Vietnamese representative offices evacuated more than 4,600 people from Ukraine to its neighbouring countries, of whom nearly 1,200 were flown home safely on March 7, 9 and 13.
Most of the citizens feeling to Romania and Poland who wish to return to their homeland have received support to complete necessary procedures.
The Vietnamese offices will further keep in touch with and provide updates for the community, while coordinating with local competent agencies and Vietnamese associations to ensure safety for overseas Vietnamese and their family members.
Those who want to go home can continue to register for flights at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQqfqeq3QTxl8CKLqbAwkQnOpHiRu8wj8hiN2lqhnqp4j-OA/viewform
To receive assistance in case of need, Vietnamese people in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries can contact the following phone numbers and emails:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +84-965411118, +84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com
Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: +380 (63) 8638999
Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: +79916821617
Vietnamese Embassy in Poland: 0048782257359
Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037
Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia; +421 2 5245 1263, +421 915 044 329, +421 915 419 568
Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary: +36 308 385 699./.