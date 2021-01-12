Two more Vietnamese dairy producers licensed to export to China
Two more Vietnamese dairy producers have been granted with transaction codes for exporting their products to China by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department on January 11.
A diary production line of Vietnam's largest dairy company Vinamilk. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, Binh Duong Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC is now permitted to export sterilized milk, modified milk and flavored fermented milk products to China.
Meanwhile, Truong Tho Dairy Factory, a member of Vietnam’s largest dairy company Vinamilk, is licensed to ship to the neighbouring country sterilized milk, modified milk, sweetened condensed milk and other condensed milk products.
So far, China has granted transaction codes to seven Vietnamese dairy companies and factories, including TH True Milk, Hanoimilk, Bel Vietnam, Nutifood, and three Vinamilk factories.
China is the biggest milk importer in the world. In 2019, the country imported 39.43 million tonnes of milk and milk products. Of which, imported fresh milk was about 750,000 tonnes and milk powder was 650,000 tonnes.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation predicted that the demand for milk and milk products of this market would increase around 45 percent by 2025./.