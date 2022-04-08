Business Forum talks resource convergence for green growth The awareness of localities, businesses and people about green, sustainable recovery and growth has been improved significantly over the past time, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.

Business Vietnam, Japan hold favourable conditions for trade expansion: experts Vietnam and Japan have the potential to expand trade in various fields, particularly farm produce and food, experts said at a consultation for Vietnamese exporters held in both online and in-person formats on April 8.

Business Vietnam, Russia seek ways to enhance agricultural cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin discussed measures to beef up agricultural cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Moscow on April 7.

Business Police request eight banks to provide information related to FLC Group case The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, on April 8, sent a document to eight banks requesting them to provide information to serve the investigation of the act of stock market manipulation against Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of FLC Group Joint Stock Company.