Two more wind power plants put into operation in Soc Trang
Two wind power plants were put into operation in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on April 8.
One of the two plants is operated by Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Limited. (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – Two wind power plants were put into operation in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on April 8.
One of them is located in ward 2 and run by the Vinh Chau Renewable Energy JSC – TDC. Costing more than 2.4 trillion VND, the plant’s first phase began in December 2019 to install six turbines with a total capacity of 30MW, one 22/110 kV - 40 MVA transformer station, and a 9km 110 kV transmission line.
The second, operated by Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Limited, is situated in Vinh Hai town. The 1,420 trillion VND plant consists of six turbines with a capacity of 30MW.
Speaking at a ceremony to open the two facilities, Vice Chairman of the Soc Trang People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam asked the investors to effectively manage and operate the plants.
He said the province is currently implementing 20 wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,435 MW. To date, four projects, together capable of generating 110.8 MW, have been put into commercial operation./.