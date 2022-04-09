Two new railways to connect to Long Thanh Int’l Airport
Construction work on two light railway projects in the south is set to start, according to local authorities.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the Ministry of Transport to work with the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, along with Ho Chi Minh City and relevant ministries, on the investment plan for the two projects.
The 38km Thu Thiem-Long Thanh International Airport light railway route, starting from Thu Thiem Station in Thu Duc city and going to Long Thanh International Airport, has been included in the plans.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Total investment is expected to reach about 40.5 trillion VND (1.7 billion USD).
Meanwhile, the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau railway line is 84km long, starting at Trang Bom Railway Station in Dong Nai province and ending at Cai Mep-Thi Vai International Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. Total investment is expected to be more than 50 trillion VND.
The two projects are expected to reduce pressure on road traffic and support economic development in the area./.