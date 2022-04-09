Business Winners of Golden Dragon Awards 2022 announced VSIP, Gamuda Land Vietnam, La Vie, DHL-VNPT and Best Express Vietnam are among the winners of the 21st Golden Dragon Awards.

Business Forum talks resource convergence for green growth The awareness of localities, businesses and people about green, sustainable recovery and growth has been improved significantly over the past time, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.