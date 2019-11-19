Two over-22 players selected for SEA Games 30
Midfielders Nguyen Trong Hoang and Do Hung Dung have been chosen as the two over-22 players for Vietnam’s national U22 team to compete in the upcoming 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.
Nguyen Trong Hoang (L) and Do Hung Dung (Photo: VNA)
Coach Park Hang-seo on November 18 selected a roster of 23 who will fly to Ho Chi Minh City tonight for their last practice as the city has similar weather to the Philippines.
Previously, Park said he would choose players to strengthen Vietnam's weakest positions, with versatility and physical strength.
Each U22 team in the tournament is allowed to have two overage players.
The final list of 21 will be announced on November 22 before the team leaves for the Philippines.
Matches of SEA Games 30 will begin on November 26.
Vietnam are seeking their first SEA Games' title in history./.
