Culture - Sports Vietnam-Japan friendship opera to be staged in Tokyo in November The Princess Anio opera project, which began in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, is scheduled to hit the stage at the Showa Women's University in Tokyo on November 4, heard a press conference on July 11.

Culture - Sports Binh Dinh to host final round of Miss World Vietnam 2023 The organising committee of the Miss World Vietnam 2023 held a ceremony in the central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city on July 10 to announce the national final round and schedule of related events.

Culture - Sports Cai Rang floating market festival kicks off The seventh Cai Rang Floating Market Culture-Tourism Festival has kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, promising an exciting lineup of activities to attract visitors.