Politics Tuyen Quang seeks to foster ties with Lao localities A working delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by Politburo member and chairwoman of the commission Sisay Ludetmounsone paid a working visit to the northern province of Tuyen Quang on November 10.

Politics Vietnam wants to strengthen strategic partnership with Philippines: NA leader Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has stressed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Philippines.

Politics Head of CPV Central Committee's Inspection Commission visits Laos Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on November 10 as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics NA adopts resolution on 2023 socio-economic development plan The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan during its fourth session in Hanoi on November 10, with 93.37% of votes.