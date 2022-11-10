Two vice presidents of Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences disciplined
Nguyen Duc Minh (R) and Dang Xuan Thanh (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has issued decisions on disciplinary measures on two Vice Presidents of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).
Accordingly, Dang Xuan Thanh is given a warning for his serious mistakes while performing his duty. The measure was effective from the date the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission announced its decision on Party disciplinary measure against Thanh (September 30, 2022).
Meanwhile, Nguyen Duc Minh was served a reprimand, with the measure taking effect also from the date the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission announced its decision on Party disciplinary measure against Minh (September 30, 2022).
At the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission’s 20th meeting, the commission issued a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures for violating the principles on Party organisation and operation and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership, direction and supervision, resulting in wrongdoings in the personnel work.
The violations have lasted for years, causing severe consequences, undermining the internal unity, triggering concerns among officials and Party members and adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the VASS, the commission said.
It also meted out a warning to Dang Xuan Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, head of its Organisation Commission and Vice President of the VASS, and reprimanded Nguyen Duc Minh, head of the Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and VASS Vice President; along with some senior officials at the academy.
Later, the Politburo also gave a warning to Bui Nhat Quang, Secretary of the Party Committee of and President of the VASS for violating regulations on things that Party members must not do, and on the responsibility of setting good examples of Party members. As the top leader at VASS, Quang had to bear responsibility for the mistakes of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
At the sixth plenum, the 13th Party Central Committee also decided to remove Quang from the committee./.