Streets in Valenzuela, Phillipines are flooded after typhoon Doksuri on July 28. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on July 31 announced that the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, and at least 20 others remain missing.

Many parts of the country are still underwater as heavy rains continue to pour even after Doksuri blew away from the Philippines last week.

Doksuri affected nearly 2.4 million people in the Southeast Asian country, with over 50,000 displaced people still in temporary shelters. The typhoon also damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges.



Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun, the sixth cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, continues to intensify on July 31, enhancing the southwest monsoon rains across the country, including Metro Manila.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt, the Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. On average, it is hit by 20 typhoons yearly, many of them strong and highly destructive./.