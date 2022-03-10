U23 squad named for men’s football at upcoming SEA Games
Illustrative image (Source: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation on March 10 announced 32 players of the Vietnam’s U23 team to prepare for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.
Many players competing at the Asian Cup qualification last October received call-ups, particularly goalkeeper Nguyen Van Toan and midfielders Nguyen Hai Long and Nguyen Huu Thang.
Prominent players of Vietnam triumphed at the recent 2022 AFF U23 Championship also made to the list.
Lee Young-jin, assistant to head coach of the national team Park Hang-seo, will serve as the U23 squad’s acting head coach.
The young footballers are to gather for training in Hanoi on March 14-20. They will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to compete at the 2022 Dubai Cup friendly tournament.
SEA Games 31 is to be hosted by Vietnam this May./.