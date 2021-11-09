ASEAN Third ASEAN-RoK Day held virtually The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia strengthen cooperation in women, peace, security matters Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne attended an ASEAN-Australia dialogue themed “Women, peace and security: progressing implementation on the road to recovery from COVID-19” on November 9.

World Thailand prioritises sustainable, balanced and inclusive development in APEC 2022 In the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Chairmanship Year 2022, Thailand will focus on promoting sustainable, balanced and inclusive development across the socio-economic and environmental aspects that can be enjoyed by all.

World Cambodia celebrates 68th Independence Day Various activities celebrating the 68th Independence Day of Cambodia were held across the country on November 9.