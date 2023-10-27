Business Singaporean company granted conditional approval to import renewal energy from Vietnam Within the framework of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW), Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) on October 27 granted conditional approval to Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd (SCU) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) to import wind power from Vietnam.

Resource mobilisation plan first step in JETP implementation: workshop A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on October 27 to finalise a draft resource mobilisation plan to implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Three-year implementation of EVFTA in review The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has helped accelerate the recovery of Vietnam's exports to the EU, especially in the first two years since it came into effect in 2020, yet the impact is somewhat less positive in the third year, according to a report released by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) on October 27.

Vietnam's e-commerce – promising market for RoK firms Shopee Korea, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asian, said Vietnam has emerged as a rapidly growing market, ranking first in the number of orders and second in sales among the markets where Shopee offered its mega sale - 9/9 Super Shopping Day.