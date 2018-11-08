UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward speaks at a press conference on Inspire Me Festival 2018 (Source: VNA)

– A string of activities will take place within the framework of the Inspire Me Festival 2018 to be held for the first time in Hanoi from November 9-11 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties, organisers have announced.The festival, to be held right in the heart of the city, is part of the Inspire Me 2018 series jointly organised by the UK Embassy in Hanoi and the municipal People’s Committee.“Innovation”, “Gender Equality”, and “Say No to Single-Use Plastic Products” are the three main themes of the festival which comprises of 56 pavilions of British enterprises operating in the fields of culture, education, science-technology, fashion and trade.Visitors to the festival will be able to watch a fashion show with a combination of Vietnam’s traditional “ao dai” (long dress) and well-known UK brands, the finale of a music contest, an outdoor screening, a photo exhibition featuring the UK’s landscape and culture, and a Premier League livestream.Several talks on Holographic 3D technology, computing technology by 2025, vocational guidance, health, and gender equality at workplace are also expected to take place within the framework of the festival.UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said the event will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the UK right in the heart of Hanoi.The participation of many units in different areas in the event will showcase the creativity and dynamism of the UK, bringing inspiration from the country, he stated.-VNA