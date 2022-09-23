Business Vietnam’s rice exports to surpass annual target Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, the country earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year.

Business Networking events held to enhance Vietnam - RoK business partnerships The Korea Trade - Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) have arranged 166 direct meetings between 25 businesses from Incheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and nearly 100 Vietnamese importers over the past few days to seek partnership opportunities.

Business Deputy PM talks with US business community Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.