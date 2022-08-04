Politics Send-off ceremony held for military teams to Amy Games 2022 A ceremony was held on August 3 to send off Vietnamese “Sniper Frontier” and “Emergency Area” teams to the International Amy Games 2022 that will be hosted by Russia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign Minister holds bilateral meetings on AMM-55 sidelines Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had meetings with officials from New Zealand, Canada and the UK on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55) in Phnom Penh on August 3.

Politics Most countries recognise Vietnam’s new passport: official The new version of Vietnam’s passport has complied with regulations and been recognised by most countries in the world, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Lt. Gen. To An Xo said on August 3.