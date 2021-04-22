Myanmar police tighten security in Yangon city (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener is set to arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 22 to meet senior Southeast Asian officials to seek a roadmap to ending instability in Myanmar.



Burgener will not attend the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta scheduled for April 24 via a video conference. However, she will hold sideline meetings with ASEAN leaders and discuss the situation in Myanmar, Reuters cited its sources as saying.



Earlier on April 17, spokesperson of the Thai Foreign Ministry Tanee Sangrat said leader of the Myanmar army Min Aung Hlaing will attend the summit.



During a recent Arria-formula online meeting, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, stressed that the current top priority is ensuring life, security and safety of all people and unobstructed humanitarian aid for those in need of support, especially vulnerable groups in society.



He called on parties concerned in Myanmar to refrain from acts of violence, conduct dialogues and reconciliation according to people’s will and aspirations, for the sake of peace and stability in the region.



Quy called on the international community to make constructive contributions to help Myanmar prevent violence, promote an environment conducive to dialogue and reconciliation while respecting the country's principles of independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity.



The ambassador affirmed that Myanmar is a member state of the ASEAN family and the bloc is ready to help the country in a constructive and peaceful manner via related mechanisms.



ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have been working with parties concerned in Myanmar to promote dialogue and seek solutions to the issue, he said. He also called on the international community to support ASEAN’s efforts and stance, and wished that discussions at the UN and relevant important issues need consultations with ASEAN member countries and others in the region./.







VNA