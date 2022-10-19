Society President meets outstanding workers in electricity industry President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 122 workers in the electricity industry, who had just been honoured at a skill competition held by the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), on October 18.

Politics Memorabilia tell stories about President Ho Chi Minh The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the National Museum of History are holding an exhibition entitled “Each Piece of Memorabilia a Story”, introducing original and unique artifacts associated with stories about President Ho Chi Minh.

Society EC team to inspect Kien Giang’s efforts to prevent IUU fishing Inspectors from the European Commission will visit the southern coastal province of Kien Giang from October 20-25 to check its efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing.