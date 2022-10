UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) held policy discussion on the human rights and climate change nexus in Hanoi on October 18, focusing on how to achieve a just, green and sustainable environmental development with principles of equity and human rights at the centre.This is a follow-up to an international workshop co-hosted by UNDP and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July on the climate change impacts on the human rights enjoyment of the most vulnerable.“Norway appreciates the work of UNDP and partners to enhance the understanding of the interdependence and interlinkages between climate change and human rights,” said Deputy Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Mette Møglestue “A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is the foundation of human life, and the protection of the environment is a necessary precondition for the enjoyment of human rights for present and future generations”.With the support by the Embassy of Norway, UNDP introduced a new policy paper on impacts of climate change on human rights and how to address the impacts.