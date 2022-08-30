UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 30 presented the insignia “For the cause of natural resources and environment” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in recognition of her contributions to the sector.

Speaking at the event, Ha said during her tenure, Wiesen stepped up cooperation between the UNDP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), especially in environmental protection and climate change response.

He hailed the UNDP in Vietnam as one of the sponsors and multilateral development partners that has brought the most practical support to MONRE in State management, particularly the building and enforcement of natural resource and environment laws, climate change response, blue sea economic development and dealing with plastic waste pollution.

Wiesen, for her part, said the UNDP is willing to share experience and partner with the Vietnamese Government and MONRE in the field.

She affirmed that UNDP will promote cooperation with Vietnam in the near future./.