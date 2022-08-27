Society Vietnam-RoK care centre launched in Hai Phong A Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) care centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong, as part of a project funded by the Hyundai Mortor Group of the RoK.

Society VFF Committee of HCM City enhances coordination in Overseas Vietnamese affairs The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will enhance coordination with the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs in carrying out tasks related to OVs under their joint working programme for 2020-2024 period.