Unemployment insurance fund to soon complete payments for COVID-19-hit employees
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 339,000 employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have received a total of 963 billion VND (41.12 million USD) from the unemployment insurance fund as of 5:30 pm on August 25.
A supporting package for the group has been launched by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) under the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 24/2022/UBTVQH15. To date, 90% of the employees registering for the assistance have received payments from the package.
Meanwhile, the VSS chapters in 19 provinces and cities nationwide have completed related payments in their localities.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)As of December 31 last year, there were more than 414,000 registered employees having yet to obtain their sums, which amounted to over 1.15 trillion VND.
The NA Standing Committee has requested the disbursement of the financial support be completed by September 10 at the latest./.