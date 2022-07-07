UNESCO rectifies status of Phraya Srisundaravohara in Thailand
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has rectified Thailand’s status of Phraya Srisundaravohara’s (Noi Acharyankura) on its prestigious list of World Eminent Persons.
Phraya Sisunthonwohan, who died in 1891, was honoured for his contributions to the first Thai text used to instruct students at the royal Phratumnuk Suan Kularb School, as well as his poetry books and other works.
On the 100th anniversary of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, he was also appointed to inspect the narrative poetry featured in mural paintings surrounding the Buddhist chapel at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said the agency’s rectification was in accordance with a general assembly resolution and comes during this auspicious year, when Thailand celebrates the 200th anniversary of the renowned Thai scholar’s birth./.
