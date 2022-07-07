World Da Nang-funded secondary school handed over to Lao locality Representatives of the Lao and Vietnamese governments have officially handed over Laos - Vietnam Friendship Secondary School to the administration of Lamam district in southern Xekong province of Laos, according to the Vientiane Times.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses ways to lure more visitors ASEAN senior officials on July 5 and 6 joined a virtual conference on tourism, discussing ways to attract more visitors and ensure their health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic virus continues to circulate.

World Thailand, Cambodia cooperate in combating cyber scams Thai cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia on cooperation in the suppression of cyber-related scams, according to Thai government deputy spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul.