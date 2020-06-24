Business Garment-textile industry seeks diverse supplies of raw materials Diversifying supplies of raw materials for the garment-textile industry has proven a headache during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now been largely brought under control in Vietnam but remains a complex issue in other countries, a conference in HCM City on June 24 heard.

Business Equity market draws back investors Foreign investors are edging back into emerging markets like Vietnam on hopes the recent significant recovery of the equity market will reassure those hoping to capitalise on stronger economic growth in the emerging world.

Business Vinatex predicts 50 percent drop in profit before tax this year The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), stock code VGT, predicts its consolidated profit before tax this year to fall by half to 382 billion VND (16.5 million USD) year on year due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.