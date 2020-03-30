Society Tra Vinh promotes agricultural restructuring as drought, saline intrusion damages crops Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have encouraged farmers to restructure their crop cultivation to mitigate the impact of drought and saltwater intrusion.

Society US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Society Ninh Thuan popularises Fisheries Law among fishermen to fight IUU fishing The south central province of Ninh Thuan is pushing ahead with the popularization of the 2017 Law on Fisheries, to raise fishermen’s awareness about 14 illegal fishing acts and the need of obeying law when joining offshore fishing.

Society Hanoi, HCM City limit transport to prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2 Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.