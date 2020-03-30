Unilever Vietnam launches initiative to protect community from COVID-19 pandemic
Representative of Unilever Vietnam donates essential products to improve hygiene and protect people's health during the epidemic season. (Photo Unilever Vietnam)
HCM City (VNA) - Unilever Vietnam on March 30 announced its “Stay Strong Vietnam” initiative, a wide-ranging set of measures to support the community and people in the fight against the COVID-19.
Unilever has committed 50 billion VND (2.1 million USD) to partner with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education and Training to implement initiatives that will protect people through hand-washing and surface-cleaning product donations and hygiene habit education programme.
The company hopes that its product donations will make a significant contribution towards protecting Vietnamese lives, and that by helping to safeguard our workers’ incomes and jobs, we are giving some peace of mind during these uncertain times, said Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Chairwoman of Unilever Vietnam.
Besides, through its support of public education initiatives by the health and education ministries, Unilever will be able to equip the Vietnamese with sufficient information to protect themselves against COVID-19, she added.
Unilever will partner with the MoH to widen awareness about hand-washing and surface-cleaning habits and COVID-19 prevention information, to strengthen Vietnamese hygiene practices and help fight this and other diseases. Since March, the company has set up mobile hand-washing booths in big cities to facilitate and encourage regular hand-washing, with a target to reach around three million people.
Moreover, Unilever Vietnam has pledged to donate 550 tonnes of products to more than 1.6 million people in need in 3,000 schools, hospitals, and isolated areas, especially front-liners such as doctors, nurses, teachers, and volunteers. The donation includes personal care and hygiene items, home cleaning and sanitisation products and food products./.