Society Infographic Ha Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.

Society Programme ​helps bring smile to children with lip, palate deformities ​ A cleft lip and palate surgery programme was kicked off in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on October 27 by Operation Smile Vietnam and the provincial Fund for Children.

Society Korean tourist dies after falling from cliff: Lam Dong province A tourist of the Republic of Korea died on October 26 after falling four meters from a cliff on top of Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the provincial People’s Committee reported.

Society Caring for senior citizens as population ages According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnamese people aged 60 and above will account for about 20% of the total population by 2038. At the current rate of population aging, Vietnam is expected to be among the top 10 fastest-aging countries globally, posing new challenges for the Government in the care of the elderly.