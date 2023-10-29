Union to maintain role as core force of Vietnamese youth in France
The Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF) held the 10th congress, for 2023 - 2025, in Paris on October 28 with the participation of 60 delegates from across the European country.
Paris (VNA) – The Union of Vietnamese Students in France (UEVF) held the 10th congress, for 2023 - 2025, in Paris on October 28 with the participation of 60 delegates from across the European country.
The congress elected a 25-member executive committee and a seven-member secretariat. Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy was re-elected chairman of the UEVF for the next two years.
Speaking highly of the union’s activities, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said the UEVF is truly the core and pioneering force in activities of the Vietnamese youth and students, as well as the Vietnamese community in France. Its efforts and results over the past years form a good precondition for it to develop further.
He expressed his hope that the UEVF will remain an active factor of the Vietnamese community, including students, in France and carry out meaningful activities to help the students integrate into the local society and turn their hearts towards the homeland.
The ambassador also pledged the embassy’s support the UEVF’s activities.
UEVF Chairman Thuy promised that with its members’ dedication, dynamism and solidarity, the union will hold more practical and useful activities for students and young people of Vietnam in France, and always maintain its role as the pioneering force in the Vietnamese community’s activities to bring images of the homeland closer to international friends.
In the new tenure, it will work to develop and connect the network of Vietnamese intellectuals to meet the demand for science in the digital era, innovation, and renewable energy, he added.
The UEVF, one of the first associations of overseas Vietnamese students, now has 27 sub-unions with over 15,000 members across France./.