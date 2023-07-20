Unique moss-covered homes in Ha Giang
-
Xa Phin enjoys a cool climate year-round due to its elevation, sitting at almost 1,000 metres above sea level. The hilly terrain is characterised by fog and continued rainfall with high humidity. It is an ideal environment for plants to grow, including thick green moss, which is used by local ethnic minority people to cover the thatched roofs of their homes. (Photo: VNA)
-
Residents say a roof must be at least five years old before moss starts to grow on it. The thatched roof has then soaked up enough moisture to become pliable, and mould has begun to spread. The thickness of the moss on the roof can also be used to determine the age of the home. In this photo: A moss-roofed homestay amid green terraced rice fields in Xa Phin village. (Photo: VNA)
-
-
From Xa Phin village, visitors can look out towards terraced rice fields and mountains. (Photo: VNA)
-
Terraced rice fields in Xa Phin village, Phuong Tien commune, Vi Xuyen district. (Photo: VNA)
-
A winding road around terraced rice fields in Xa Phin village. (Photo: VNA)
-
Xa Phin village is inhabited by Dao ethnic minority people. (Photo: Ha Giang Newspaper)