Society Vietnamese-owned house in Germany catches fire A fire occurred in a two-storey apartment building owned by a Vietnamese national in Berlin, Germany, on February 2.

Society Vietnamese youths join international exchange programme in India A Vietnamese youth delegation recently participated in an international exchange programme in New Delhi at the invitation of India’s National Cadet Corps.

Society Statue of late Party leader inaugurated in Nam Dinh A bronze statue of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh was unveiled in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on February 2.