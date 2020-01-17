University, Hitachi Systems Vietnam ink deal for smart lab
A smart laboratory using new digital technology will be developed at the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) in order to help its students learn advanced industrial technologies needed for global economic integration.
The laboratory’s establishment follows a deal inked between HUMG and Hitachi Systems Vietnam in the capital city on January 16 (Photo: VNA)
The laboratory’s establishment followed a deal inked between HUMG and Hitachi Systems Vietnam in Hanoi on January 16.
In his speech, HUMG rector Tran Thanh Hai emphasised the importance of building a study environment in which students can access smart production technologies and application of advanced digital technologies. That can result in quality personnel for Industry 4.0.
Each year, thousands of students will have the chance to study and research in this smart laboratory, which will update them with advanced technologies used by leading enterprises for manufacturing airplanes, automobiles, ships and hi-tech products.
The laboratory is slated for operation within six months.
Hitachi Systems Vietnam is now a provider of leading technical solutions for domestic and foreign manufacturers in Vietnam such as FPT, Canon, Yamaha, Brothers and Kyocera. Meanwhile, it also offers several universities in the country with training solutions under Industry 4.0 standards./.