Society Vietnamese people trafficker arrested in UK A Vietnamese man described by authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Society Traffic accidents drop after drink-driving law takes effect The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took, according to Major Gen. Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).

Society PM welcomes Dean of Harvard Kennedy University Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 17 received Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School at the Harvard University.

Society OVs join get-togethers ahead of Lunar New Year festival The Embassies of Vietnam in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Algeria recently held get-togethers to celebrate the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.