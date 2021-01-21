Culture - Sports Nam Can Tho University student crowned Vietnam Miss University Le Thi Tuong Vy, a student from the Nam Can Tho University was crowned the 2020 Vietnam Miss University at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 19 evening.

Culture - Sports National history museum exhibition marks Party’s founding anniversary More than 200 documents, items, and photos are on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition to mark the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2020) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese researchers win Inoue Yasushi Award Three researchers and a student of Vietnam were honoured with the Inoue Yasushi Award for their PhD theses on Japanese literature, at a ceremony held by the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation on January 18.

Culture - Sports Three Vietnamese women named as elite FIFA referees The International Football Federation (FIFA) has recognised three local female referees, in addition to three assistant referees, as coming up the standards of its Elite level, reported VOV.