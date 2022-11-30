Urbanisation a chance for breakthrough development: PM
PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference on November 30. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Urbanisation and city development are a chance for each country, region, and locality to make breakthrough development in all fields, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a national conference on November 30.
The hybrid event was held to disseminate and launch the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No 148/NQ-CP, issued on November 11, to carry out the Politburo’s Resolution No 06-NQ/TW, dated January 24, on the planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of Vietnamese cities by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
Stressing the position, role, potential, and advantages of cities, PM Chinh said cities account for just a small area but have substantial contributions to and extensive influence on all socio-economic aspects.
In Vietnam, cities are making up 70% of the gross domestic product. There were 862 cities of all kinds nationwide by the end of 2020. The urbanisation rate increased to 41% in June 2022, from 30.5% in 2010.
Economic growth in urban areas averages 12 - 15%, about 1.5 - 2 times the national average, he noted, adding that cities have considerably helped create jobs, improve social welfare, make breakthroughs in investment attraction, and develop science and technology.
The national conference on November 30 (Photo: VNA)Aside from important achievements, there remain many issues needing to be addressed in Vietnamese cities, including infrastructure and traffic overload, environmental pollution, and planning problems, he went on.
The Government leader requested ministries, sectors, and localities to take measures for effectively implementing urban development policies.
Urban development is a task of not only the construction sector, PM Chinh went on, asking all sectors to review and perform relevant duties so as to coordinate in developing cities for the sake of common interests.
He expressed his belief that with the entire political system’s resolve and drastic actions, along with international partners’ support, cities in Vietnam will record strong and breakthrough development.
At the meeting, leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities presented tasks and measures for implementing the resolutions.
A representative of the World Bank gave some recommendations about urban planning, construction, management, and development. The WB also expressed its readiness to assist the country with urbanisation./.