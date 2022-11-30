Business Quang Binh, Dutch firm discuss cooperation in wind power development The People’s Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.

Business HCM City works to develop seaport infrastructure The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a decision on the implementation plan to develop the southern metropolis’s seaport infrastructure system.

Business Japanese firms highly value HCM City’s investment environment Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive investment destination for Japanese businesses thanks to its both development potential and mechanism to accompany and support investors, heard a seminar held by the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC) and the Japanese Business Association of Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) on November 30.

Business Vietnam-Australia trade forecast to set new record this year Two-way trade between Vietnam and Australia is expected to surpass the projection of 15 billion USD and set a new record in 2022.