Society Activities honour 100 voluntary blood donors nationwide A series of activities are underway in Hanoi and the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho from July 27-29 to honour 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors nationwide this year.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Laos pay tribute to fallen volunteer soldiers in Oudomxay A working group of Military Zone 2, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Association of Vietnamese People in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 27 coordinated with the local authority to organise an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in the northern locality.

Society PM calls for joint efforts to take care of sick soldiers, war invalids, revolution contributors Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 visited sick soldiers and war invalids who are being cared for at the Nho Quan nursing centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).

Society Incense offering ceremonies for Vietnamese martyrs held in Cambodia Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs were organised at the Vietnam- Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27.