Business Ministry proposes a hike in special consumption tax on cigarettes, beer, spirits The Ministry of Finance has proposed to increase the special consumption tax (SCT) on a number of items harmful to health including tobacco, beer, and alcoholic products to limit imports, production and consumption.

Business Southern province promotes cashless payment trend The People's Committee of Dau Tieng district in the southern province of Binh Duong plans to establish a pilot project that uses cashless payments at traditional markets, grocery stores and other businesses.

Business MB Cambodia Bank debuts as commercial lending institution The MB Cambodia Bank, Public limited Company (MB Cambodia) officially launched its services on February 27 as a commercial bank wholly invested by Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).

Business VinFast to deliver VF 8 City Edition to US customers from March 1 Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast announced on February 27 that it will start delivery of VF 8 City Edition vehicles to US customers beginning March 1 (or March 2 in Vietnam).